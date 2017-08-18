Dairy Processing and EquipmentEquipmentOperations

Spirax Sarco’s energy-saving steam jet thermocompressor

Spirax Sarco’s steam jet thermocompressor

August 18, 2017
Spirax Sarco’s steam jet thermocompressor is an energy-saving device that compresses low-pressure steam (often waste steam) to a higher acceptable pressure. This unit is simple in construction and consists of three fundamental components: motive steam nozzle, suction body and a diffuser. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to install into a pipeline and enables overhead installations. A wide range of materials are available to suit process requirements to ensure maximum operating efficiency, including stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium, chrome and molybdenum.

