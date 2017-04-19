ProAmpac acquires Trinity Packaging Corp.

April 10, 2017 – ProAmpac has acquired Trinity Packaging Corp. (Trinity), a leading flexible packaging company specializing in large format packaging for the food and specialty industrial markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trinity is headquartered in Armonk, N.Y. with operations in Rocky Mount, Va. and Buffalo, N.Y. ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operating primarily under the Prolamina, Ampac and Tulsack brands. ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Group Private Capital along with management and co-investors. The combined company will have 22 manufacturing sites and 3,000 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries.

ProAmpac and Trinity serve a wide variety of end markets including food, pet care, healthcare, lawn care, retail and secure packaging for the transport of cash and valuables.

Trinity Packaging will retain its name and become a separate division within ProAmpac. John H. Freund, who is celebrating his 60th year with the company, will continue with the combined company as a member of the ProAmpac Board of Directors.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac provides creative packaging solutions and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. It is a diversified global packaging company with 2500 employees and 20 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit proampac.com.

About Trinity Packaging Corp.

Trinity Packaging Corp., established in 1917, manufactures plastics products for a broad base of national customers within a variety of industries. Trinity has plant locations in Rocky Mount, Va. and Buffalo, N.Y. To learn more, visit trinitypackaging.com.