Kemps, Perry’s and Denali have top flavors in IDFA contest

Sweet Me Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Ice Cream, Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Ice Cream and Cool Mint Sandwiches were named the most innovative ice cream products at the International Dairy Foods Association's annual Ice Cream Technology Conference last week in Henderson, Nev. The Innovative Ice Cream Flavor Competition, which showcases the creativity of U.S. ice cream makers and flavorings suppliers, captured several upcoming flavor trends in the ice cream and frozen dessert industry.

“Contrasting flavors of warm cobblers, cakes and cookies in cool creations were clear favorites in this year’s competition, followed by frozen treats inspired by dessert butters and honey spreads,” said Cary Frye, IDFA vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs and the conference lead. “Unusual smoky and spicy flavors also made a popular emergence, as well other creative takes on caffeinated drink favorites like coffee and tea.”

The contest, sponsored by Dairy Foods magazine, drew 29 total entries. The nearly 140 ice cream industry professionals attending the conference tasted, judged and selected the winners. IDFA and Dairy Foods magazine presented first-, second- and third-place awards in three categories.

Most Innovative Ice Cream Flavors

Sweet Me Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler is a vanilla-flavored ice cream with vanilla bean specks swirled with a strawberry-rhubarb variegate and cobbler topping pieces. Entered by Kemps LLC, it earned first place in the most innovative ice cream flavor category. Second place honors went to Dulce De Leche Cheesecake, a sweet caramel cheesecake ice cream swirled with a caramel ribbon and chunks of creamy cheesecake, submitted by The Ice Cream Club. Windmill Cookie Butter Ice Cream, a cookie-butter flavored ice cream with crunchy cookie pieces spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and ginger, earned third place in the competition. It was submitted by Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Co., LLC.

Most Innovative Prototype Flavors

Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Ice Cream was named the most innovative prototype flavor. This flavor, submitted by Denali Ingredients LLC, is a honey peanut butter ice cream with milk chocolate-flavored flakes and a honey-roasted peanut butter swirl. Raspberry Amaretti, a blend of raspberry and amaretto cookie swirls in a delicious velvety cream cheese ice cream, earned second place. It was submitted by Star Kay White, Inc., a supplier of flavor ingredients to the ice cream and dairy industry. Natural Sweet & Sour Cherry Berry Lemon Blast, which features sweet cream ice cream with tart, lemon-textured flakes and twin ribbons of textured variegates of sweet and sour cherry and blue raspberry, took third place. It was submitted by SensoryEffects Flavor Systems, which manufactures and supplies custom flavor-delivery systems.

Most Innovative Novelties

Cool Mint Sandwiches, a novelty with mint ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookie wafers, took top honors in the most innovative novelty category. It was submitted by Perry's Ice Cream Company, Inc. Birthday Cake Cone, a flavor that tastes like a slice of frosted birthday cake in a cone with confetti sprinkles on top, took second place. It was submitted by Rich Ice Cream Company.

In addition to tasting and judging new products, attendees learned more about the forces changing ice cream labeling, as well as how to meet consumer demands for clean labels and market to the millennial generation. Experts discussed procedures for maintaining strong food safety programs and explored formulations for alternative sweetener options for reduced-sugar and vanilla ice creams.

The Ice Cream Technology Conference is the only meeting that focuses specifically on ice cream and frozen dessert research, technology, new market trends, food safety, labeling and marketing opportunities. The 2018 Conference will be held April 10-11 at the Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort in Fort Meyers, Fla.

