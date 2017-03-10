A keynote on the ‘new consumer mind’ kicks off cheese expo

Nearly 2,000 cheese industry leaders, suppliers and cheese manufacturers will gather in Madison, Wis., for the Wisconsin Cheese Industry Conference (WCIC) to share information about the latest in cheese technology, new products and issues affecting the cheese, butter and whey industries. Held biennially, the show is organized by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR).

The WCIC will focus on new equipment, ingredients, whey opportunities, product safety and new technology through seminars, exhibits and networking events. Attendees can also sample cheese varieties from around the country.

A keynote from Kit Yarrow, consumer psychologist, professor and consultant, will get the event underway on April 12 at 8 a.m. She will discuss what today’s consumers want, how they shop and why they buy is completely different than it was a decade ago. Following the keynote, Yarrow will moderate a panel of dairy marketers as they discuss consumer buying trends, and the positives and negatives in the next generations’ search for the food they wish to eat.

New this year, the annual Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Contest is now a part of WCIC. Students from 15 universities and colleges around the United States test their training in dairy product evaluation. This event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Wed., April 12, with the awards ceremony taking place at 4 p.m..

Concurrent sessions (held both days) include topics such as milk whey proteins; improper cheesemaking processes; and filtration of milk for dairy ingredients. Other highlights from the show include the Championship Cheese Contest Awards reception, banquet and auction, which take place Thurs., April 13, starting at 5 p.m. The contest honors cheesemakers from across the United States.

For more exhibitor and attendee information, travel arrangements, directions, registration links and more, visit www.cheeseconference.org.

