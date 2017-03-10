Dairy Foods & BeveragesCheeseTradeshow & Events CalendarDairy Processor News

A keynote on the 'new consumer mind' kicks off cheese expo

The cheese expo takes place April 12 and 13 in Madison, Wis., at the Alliant Energy Center.

March 10, 2017
cheese processors / dairy trade show
Nearly 2,000 cheese industry leaders, suppliers and cheese manufacturers will gather in Madison, Wis., for the Wisconsin Cheese Industry Conference (WCIC) to share information about the latest in cheese technology, new products and issues affecting the cheese, butter and whey industries. Held biennially, the show is organized by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR).

The WCIC will focus on new equipment, ingredients, whey opportunities, product safety and new technology through seminars, exhibits and networking events. Attendees can also sample cheese varieties from around the country. 

A keynote from Kit Yarrow, consumer psychologist, professor and consultant, will get the event underway on April 12 at 8 a.m.  She will discuss what today’s consumers want, how they shop and why they buy is completely different than it was a decade ago. Following the keynote, Yarrow will moderate a panel of dairy marketers as they discuss consumer buying trends, and the positives and negatives in the next generations’ search for the food they wish to eat.

New this year, the annual Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Contest is now a part of WCIC. Students from 15 universities and colleges around the United States test their training in dairy product evaluation. This event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Wed., April 12, with the awards ceremony taking place at 4 p.m..

Concurrent sessions (held both days) include topics such as milk whey proteins; improper cheesemaking processes; and filtration of milk for dairy ingredients. Other highlights from the show include the Championship Cheese Contest Awards reception, banquet and auction, which take place Thurs., April 13, starting at 5 p.m. The contest honors cheesemakers from across the United States.

For more exhibitor and attendee information, travel arrangements, directions, registration links and more, visit www.cheeseconference.org.

A & B Process Systems............................................... 407
ADI Systems Inc......................................................... 401
Advanced Detection Systems................................... 1011
AGC Heat Transfer, Inc........................................... 1212
Agropur Ingredients.................................................... 632
AgSource Laboratories............................................. 1216
Air Quality Process..................................................... 115
Airgas.......................................................................... 424
Alce North America, Inc............................................ 816
Alfa Laval Inc............................................................. 503
ALPMA....................................................................... 533
Ampco Pumps Co...................................................... 1004
Anderson Chemical Co./Water Management.......... 1102
Anderson Chemical Company/Sanitation
Technololgies.......................................................... 1101
Anton Paar USA........................................................ 1016
Applied Biomimetic, Inc............................................. 219
Applied Science, Inc................................................. 1107
APT-Advanced Process Technologies Inc................ 928
Aquafix, Inc.............................................................. 1133
Argelith Ceramic Tiles, Inc........................................ 912
AVEBE America........................................................ 901
AWI Manufacturing................................................... 229
Badger Scale, Inc........................................................ 932
Baker Tilly................................................................... 116
Bassett Mechanical..................................................... 815
Bayland Buildings, Inc................................................ 823
Bemis Company, Inc................................................... 700
Bentley Instruments..................................................... 920
Bioionix, Inc.............................................................. 1112
Boldt Company, The.................................................. 1032
BPH Pump and Equipment.......................................... 100
Boson Company........................................................... 913
Bruker Optics, Inc..................................................... 1013
Bulk Lift International................................................. 911
Bunzl Processor Division............................................ 228
Burkert Fluid Control Systems..................................... 310
Bytec Resource Management, Inc............................. 319
C2AE........................................................................... 106
Caloris Engineering..................................................... 231
Cargill Salt................................................................... 611
CEM Corporation........................................................ 523
Center for Dairy Research......................................... 607
CenterPoint Energy..................................................... 801
Cheese Market News.................................................. 634
Cheese Reporter.......................................................... 504
Chem Aqua.................................................................. 316
Cherney Microbiological Services, LTD................. 1028
Chr. Hansen, Inc......................................................... 725
Clauger North-America Inc....................................... 832
Clayton Industries...................................................... 1211
Clean Logix............................................................... 1024
Complete Filtration Resources.................................. 1206
Concare....................................................................... 200
COPRODEV PLUS..................................................... 513
Covance....................................................................... 616
Coveris......................................................................... 925
CP Packaging LLC...................................................... 210
Creative Business Services......................................... 811
Creative Design and Engineering, LLC..................... 813
CSK Food Enrichment................................................. 325
Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc............................ 1207
CVP Systems, Inc........................................................ 232
Cybertrol Engineering............................................... 1001
Dairy Connection Inc................................................ 1025
Data Specialists, Inc.................................................. 1128
DCI, Inc..................................................................... 1012
Delkor Systems, Inc.................................................... 720
Deville Technologies Inc............................................ 435
Dirty Ducts Cleaning and Environmental................... 101
DORAL Corporation................................................. 1120
Dorner Manufacturing Corp....................................... 220
DR Tech, Inc............................................................. 1204
DSM Food Specialties USA, Inc................................. 807
DuPont......................................................................... 510
Ecolab Inc................................................................... 600
ELPLAST.................................................................... 413
Endress + Hauser, Inc................................................ 733
Energenecs.................................................................. 329
Energy Panel Structures.............................................. 520
Enerquip, LLC........................................................... 1029
ePac, LLC.................................................................... 102
ErgonArmor Corrosion Engineering.......................... 931
ERIEZ........................................................................ 1215
ESE, Inc....................................................................... 722
ESI Group USA........................................................... 107
Evaporator Dryer Technologies, Inc....................... 1110
Excel Engineering, Inc............................................... 804
Exhibit Systems............................................................ 924
Extrutech Plastics Inc................................................ 1006
F.N. Sheppard & Co.................................................... 716
FASTechnology Group............................................... 112
Fiberglass Solutions, Inc.............................................. 434
First Choice Ingredients............................................ 1115
FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation..................... 222
FlexLink Systems Inc................................................ 1123
Flowtrend, Inc............................................................. 423
Foreign Type Cheesemakers Assn............................. 732
Fortress Technology, Inc.......................................... 1135
FOSS North America.................................................. 529
Foth.............................................................................. 519
Fremont Industries, Inc............................................... 802
Fristam Pumps USA................................................... 1200
Fuchs North America.................................................. 333
Garon Foods Inc.......................................................... 606
GEA North America................................................... 535
General Machinery Corp............................................ 429
Georgia-Pacific......................................................... 1034
G-M-I, Inc................................................................... 216
Golden Industrial Refrigeration................................ 1119
Graef-USA, Inc.......................................................... 312
Great Lakes Fan Sales, Inc......................................... 223
Great Northern Corporation....................................... 934
Green Bay Machinery.............................................. 1020
Green Bay Packaging Inc........................................... 724
Greenwood Packaging.............................................. 1134
Guardian Pest Solutions............................................... 419
H. Derksen & Sons Co................................................ 512
Haden & Custance.................................................... 1116
Harpak-ULMA........................................................... 403
Hart Design & Mfg., Inc........................................... 1125
Hayssen Flexible Systems........................................... 301
Heritage Manufacturing, Inc...................................... 322
Hydrite Chemical Co................................................... 910
Hypred USA................................................................ 701
ID Technology............................................................ 201
IFM Efector................................................................. 303
Ilapak, Inc................................................................... 323
Ingredion..................................................................... 331
International Machinery Exchange............................ 531
International Media & Cultures, Inc........................... 206
ISG............................................................................. 1113
Ivarson Inc.................................................................. 502
J. Rettenmaier USA..................................................... 532
JLS Automation........................................................... 306
John Maye Company, Inc........................................... 819
Johnson Industries International, Inc.......................... 604
Kaman Industrial Technologies.................................. 111
Karl Schnell Inc.......................................................... 612
KEI Steam Solutions, Inc............................................ 212
Kelley Supply, Inc....................................................... 810
Kerry Ingredients........................................................ 412
Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.................................... 406
Koss Industrial, Inc..................................................... 500
Kraemer Brothers....................................................... 820
KROHNE/Durable Controls....................................... 225
Kureha America......................................................... 420
Kusel Equipment....................................................... 1010
L. W. ALLEN, Inc...................................................... 211
Lallemand Sas........................................................... 1015
Laporte Consultants Corporation................................ 302
Loma Systems.............................................................. 300
Loos Machine & Automation...................................... 703
Mainsail Global LLC................................................... 224
Marchant Schmidt, Inc................................................ 835
Marshfield Food Safety............................................... 203
Martin Milk Service and Martin Warehousing.......... 904
Masters Gallery Foods, Inc......................................... 828
MCT Dairies Inc......................................................... 806
Mead & Hunt, Inc....................................................... 603
Membrane Process and Controls, Inc......................... 207
Membrane System Specialists, Inc............................. 633
MEP Solutions, LLC.................................................... 313
MICRODYN-NADIR US, Inc................................... 433
Midwest Stainless Technologies LLC....................... 1129
Millerbernd Process Systems...................................... 735
Milmeq....................................................................... 1019
Miron Construction Co., Inc...................................... 1022
MOCON, Inc............................................................... 824
M-Tek, Incorporated.................................................. 833
Multi-Conveyor LLC................................................... 601
Multivac, Inc............................................................... 800
Natec USA................................................................ 1201
National Utilities Company....................................... 1104
Nelson-Jameson, Inc................................................... 825
Northfield Corporation................................................ 903
Northland Laboratories............................................... 511
Nutricepts, Inc............................................................. 602
Packaging Corporation of America.......................... 1124
Page & Pedersen International, Ltd.......................... 1035
Parker domnick hunter - Process Filtration................ 702
Paul Mueller Company................................................ 534
Pentair Sudmo.............................................................. 428
Perten Instruments....................................................... 411
Philquip, LLC............................................................... 104
Pick Heaters Inc.......................................................... 933
Piller TSC Blower Corporation................................... 334
Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd............................... 1002
POWER Engineers, Inc.............................................. 202
ProActive Solutions USA, LLC................................... 528
Prolamina..................................................................... 425
ProSpect Analytical Technology.............................. 1213
PS Seasoning & Spices................................................ 415
Qcomp......................................................................... 320
QLC, Inc...................................................................... 613
Quadbeam................................................................. 1103
Qualtech...................................................................... 902
Quest Industrial........................................................... 907
R. Mueller Service & Equipment Co........................ 1210
R.D. Smith Co., Inc...................................................... 422
Ramaker & Associates, Inc........................................ 324
RapidPak, Division of the Middleby Corporation....... 416
RathGibson.................................................................. 515
Reiser........................................................................... 506
RELCO, LLC............................................................... 635
Reynolds Presto Products Inc...................................... 822
Rheolution Inc............................................................. 923
Rieger Flow Products, LLC......................................... 235
Rite-Hite.................................................................... 1003
Rocket Industrial......................................................... 315
Rockwell Automation.................................................. 432
Rubber Fab.................................................................. 834
Rytec High Performance Doors................................. 234
Sanford Rose Associates- Madison............................ 719
Sanitary Design Industries, LLC................................. 113
Sanitary Solutions, Inc............................................... 1111
Scan American Corporation....................................... 734
Sealed Air Cryovac..................................................... 729
Sealed Air Diversey.................................................... 728
Seiberling Associates, Inc., A Haskell Company....... 615
Separators, Inc.......................................................... 1000
SEW-Eurodrive, Inc................................................... 402
Shambaugh & Son, L.P................................................ 103
Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc..................................... 332
Sika Industrial Flooring............................................... 311
Snow River Products................................................... 916
Softtrace, Ltd............................................................... 929
Solvaira Specialties..................................................... 507
Spancrete..................................................................... 803
Spectralys.................................................................... 335
Spraying Systems Co................................................. 1131
SPX Flow, Inc.............................................................. 431
Storax Racking Solutions | FLEXSPACE.................... 233
Stuart W. Johnson & Company Inc............................. 620
Sulbana Inc.................................................................. 723
SupplyOne Wisconsin............................................... 1100
Sweetener Supply Corporation................................... 731
Symbiont Science, Engineering, and Construction..... 328
Synder Filtration.......................................................... 304
TC Transcontinental Packaging................................ 1122
Technology Group International................................ 522
Tecnal.......................................................................... 919
Tetra Pak, Inc.............................................................. 400
The Probst Group........................................................ 831
Thurn, Division of the Middleby Corporation............ 416
TMI Coatings, Inc....................................................... 215
Toray Membrane USA, Inc........................................ 935
Trilogy Essential Ingredients...................................... 516
Tweet-Garot Mechanical........................................... 900
United Industries, Inc................................................ 1031
Urschel Laboratories, Inc........................................... 829
USDA-NASS Wisconsin Office................................. 213
Vacuum, Pump & Compressor, Inc.......................... 1202
Valcour Process Technologies................................... 812
Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies....... 1007
Vivolac Cultures Corp................................................. 922
VNE Corporation...................................................... 1132
W.M. Sprinkman Corp.............................................. 1023
Walker Engineered Products...................................... 404
Webber/Smith Associates, Inc.................................... 619
Weber, Inc.................................................................. 410
Weiland Logistics........................................................ 204
Werner Electric Supply............................................ 1106
Wetoska Packaging Distributors................................. 524
WI Aging & Grading Cheese Inc............................... 525
WI Milk Marketing Board.......................................... 610
Winona Foods.............................................................. 110
Winpak........................................................................ 915
Witt Gas Controls, LP................................................ 1033
Wonderware Midwest................................................ 715
WOW Logistics......................................................... 1203
Yamato Corporation.................................................... 906
Zepnick Solutions, Inc................................................. 501
Zorn Compressor & Equipment                     307

