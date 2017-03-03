Dairy Foods & BeveragesCultured DairyNew Dairy Products

Litehouse introduces refrigerated salad dressings

The buttermilk-based dressings come bacon-inspired varieties

litehouse

Litehouse Salad Dressings

March 3, 2017
Litehouse Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho, expanded its refrigerated salad dressing line with three bacon-inspired dressings: bacon vinaigrette, bacon blue cheese, and avocado ranch with bacon. The dressings are made with nonfat buttermilk. The bacon blue cheese flavor contains 150 calories, 16 grams of fat, 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of protein per 2-tablespoon serving. The dressings are packaged in 13-ounce glass jars and are available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99 to $4.49 each.

