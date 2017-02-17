Hear Walmart’s expectations for retail-ready packaging

Walmart’s former Directors of Packaging Chet Rutledge and Ron Sasine will discuss the retail giant’s latest guidelines for retail-ready packaging at Delkor’s booth at ProFood Tech on Wednesday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Delkor’s booth is 2415.

Rutledge and Sasine plan to address Walmart’s efforts to standardize case coding and labeling to maximize efficiency through distribution and store stocking.

ProFood Tech runs April 4 to 6 in Chicago

ProFood Tech is a new biennial event taking place April 4 to 6 at McCormick Place in Chicago. It will show the latest innovations and processing technologies for the food and beverage industries, including dairy processing.

The show is organized by the International Dairy Foods Association; PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies; and Koelnmesse, the German trade fair organizer that stages the Anuga and AnugaFood Tec shows.

With 150,000 square feet of floor event space, ProFood Tech is expecting 400 exhibitors and 6,000 attendees. It will feature 45 hours of educational programming. Seminars will address key issues facing food and beverage processing operations in the North American marketplace, including sustainability, improved operations and food safety.

Quarterback Peyton Manning is ProFood Tech keynote speaker

Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning will kick off the conference as keynote speaker. He will discuss winning strategies on April 4 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.