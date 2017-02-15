New lab testing kits, equipment go for ease-of-use, efficiency

One instrument used for all measurements

Bruker’s Simply One FT-NIR dairy analyzer measures liquids, concentrates, powders and solids on one instrument. Solids include cheese, powders and cultured dairy products. This FT-NIR provides a fast return on investment, making the technology affordable for a wide range of dairy processors, according to the company. The instrument comes pre-calibrated for raw and homogenized milk, whey and a variety of other dairy products.

Portable rapid qualitative tests for onsite monitoring of allergens

Elution Technologies received AOAC approval of its Gluten Rapid Kit (GLTN-1005). The company also offers more than 30 different test kits, in both ELISA and LFD formats, milk, coconut, almond, egg and more. All of its rapid qualitative tests are portable for onsite monitoring of specific food allergens and detect both processed and unprocessed proteins. Suitable for screening CIP, swabs, raw ingredients and finished products, its lateral flow assays can detect allergens as low as 0.5 ppm and down to 5 ppm for gluten specifically.

Rapid yeast, mold count sample-ready plates give fast results

3M’s Petrifilm rapid yeast and mold count sample-ready plates simplify and accelerate detection, giving results in 48 hours. A new indicator technology makes colonies easy to interpret, while eliminating the need to prepare, purchase and store agar dishes. The test can be used with both low- and high-water activity foods. It is versatile for air, swab or surface contact environmental sampling, and is AOAC-certified.

Easy, in-house listeria and salmonella detection

Manufacturers can detect low levels of listeria or salmonella on environmental surfaces in 24 hours with Hygiena’s InSite Listeria or InSite Salmonella. The self-contained, easy-to-use swab tests change color when bacteria are present in the sample, eliminating the long wait time and expensive price of an outside lab. The all-in-one test devices eliminate the need for sample preparation materials. InSite’s convenient design does not require any special preparation, measurement or enrichment outside the test device, simplifying the assay so any level user can successfully run the tests.

Rapid cell counts for cow, goat, sheep milk

Page & Pedersen International’s new PC-driven LactiCyte-HD provides rapid, accurate and affordable somatic cell counts for cow, goat, sheep and buffalo milk. The LactiCyte-HD covers a wide range (from 0.1 to 10,000,000 SCC/mL). The range for actionable outcomes can be customized by the user (i.e. warning level or critical level). Just insert a cartridge and test results are reported in less than 60 seconds via on-screen display, print out and USB interface.

Solution helps reduce amount of calibration maintenance needed

Perten Instruments’ 3C Solution is a new tool for its Delta LactoScope FTIR dairy analyzer. The 3C Solution is used monthly in place of costly reference standard sets. It significantly reduces the amount of calibration maintenance needed and standardizes all calibrations on an instrument. Operators simply analyze the solution and the LactoScope user software automatically calculates any required adjustments. The software then prompts the operator to simply “accept” the calculated adjustments and applies adjustments to all product channels.

Waterproof refractometer is ideal for field use

RWC Testing & Lab Supplies’ waterproof refractometer model 300058 is ideal for field use in the dairy food industry as well as in the lab. Cover the entire 0-95% Brix range with one instrument along with nD (refractive index), temperature, and dextran, fructose, glucose, lactose and maltose scales. The system, housed in a protective rubberized IP67 waterproof case to safeguard the electronics from wet environments, makes for easy clean ups. A scratchproof sapphire lens ensures continued accuracy over time. It measures samples as small as 1 milliliter.

Optimize processes with results in real time

ProSpect Analytical Technology’s in-line NIR analyzers make simultaneous predictions of protein, fat, moisture and other organic constituents and then send the data to a manufacturer’s factory PLC every 30 to 60 seconds. The analyzers are built to withstand the rugged conditions of the production floor. The system is said to help processors take away guesswork, ensure consistency, remove sampling delays, reduce product giveaway, decrease out-of-spec product, eliminate operator error and cut standardization costs.

