Ingredion’s soluble prebiotic fiber for use in dairy products, functional beverages

Ingredion’s Liquid Nutraflora L95-S soluble prebiotic fiber is available in liquid form for ease of use in dairy products and functional beverages. The fiber delivers numerous formulation advantages such as flavor enhancement, fat-mimetic properties, improved mouthfeel and is suitable for use in low-calorie products. The soluble prebiotic fiber is easy to use and comes in a high-purity, stable-liquid format. It has a quick dispersion rate with low viscosity – making it ready to use and easy to pump, process and handle.

