Dairy Foods & BeveragesCheeseSales Data

Sales of natural cheese shreds and slices top rest

Natural cheese is the consumer choice, with shreds, cubes and slices the preferred forms. Meanwhile, processed cheese spreads/balls are one beacon of light for that category.

cheese sales

Cheese Sales

April 3, 2017
Sarah M. Kennedy
KEYWORDS cheese sales
Reprints
No Comments

Sales indicate that consumers continue to prefer natural over processed cheese, with slices, shreds and cubes sales getting a boost. In the processed cheese category, cheese spreads/balls was the only segment with positive sales numbers.

The natural cheese category saw dollar sales increase 0.8% to $12.8 billion and unit sales were up 3.8% to 3.8 billion, according to Information Resources Inc. (IRI), Chicago, for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 25, 2016. In the processed cheese category, dollar sales dropped 3.4% to $2.9 billion, and unit sales decreased 4.9% to 780.3 million.

As measured by IRI, the natural cheese category includes these segments:

  • Shredded ($4.7 billion, units up 5.3%)
  • Chunks ($3.6 billion, units up 0.6%)
  • Slices ($2.1 billion, units up 9%)
  • String/Stick ($1.2 billion, units at 0%)

The processed cheese category includes these segments:

  • Processed/imitation cheese slices ($1.7 billion, units down 5.8%)
  • Cheese spreads/balls ($513.1 million, units up 4.5%)
  • Processed/imitation cheese-loaf ($420.9 million, units down 1.5%)

In the natural cheese-shredded segment, dollar sales increased 0.7% to $4.7 billion, and unit sales saw a 5.3% boost. Among the top 10, private label dominated the category with $2.7 billion sales. Dollar sales rose 0.3% and unit sales increased 4.7%. Kraft (Kraft Heinz) saw dollar sales increase 3.7% to $878.4 million and unit sales jump 9.1%. Sargento’s dollar sales were down 5.4%, but unit sales improved 0.6%. Dollar and unit sales were down for Crystal Farms, 5.1% and 0.7%, respectively.  Borden’s dollar and unit sales struggled, down 14.9% and 12.5%, respectively. While Kraft does not market Velveeta shreds as natural cheese, retailers often group it with other natural cheese products. IRI said Velveeta’s sales were $55.5 million — dollar sales increased 117.6% and unit sales jumped 138.7%. 

In the natural cheese-chunks segment, dollar sales were down 1.3% to $3.6 billion, while unit sales rose 0.6% to 957.2 million. Among the top 10, Kraft’s dollar and units dropped 4.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Tillamook struggled as well — dollar sales fell 5.2% and unit sales decreased 4.5%. Bel Brands’ Baby Bel saw dollar sales jump 5.8% and unit sales climbed 6.1%. Dollar sales rose 11.4% for Belgioioso, with unit sales jumping 14.9%. Boars Head’s dollar sales increased 12.7% and unit sales were up 13%.

Unit sales of natural slices rise 9%

The natural cheese-slices segment showed the biggest overall increases, with dollar sales up 4.3% to $2.1 billion, and unit sales improving 9% to 680.7 million. (See table.) Private label led the pack with $845 million — dollar sales increased 6% and unit sales saw a 15.9% boost. Sargento was next in line with $577.4 million. Dollar sales rose 3.5% and unit sales ticked up 4.6%. Kraft Cracker Barrel’s dollar and unit sales jumped 24.9% and 24.4%, respectively. Dollar sales for Belgioioso climbed 27.6% and unit sales increased 29.9%. Crystal Farms saw dollar sales improve 7.1%, with unit sales up 8.5%. Boars Head also saw success — dollar and unit sales increased 23.2% and 24.8%, respectively.

Processed cheese sales spread thin

The processed cheese spreads/balls segment saw dollar sales improve 5.8% to $513.1 million, and unit sales were up 4.5% to 127.4 million. But this wasn’t enough to lift the processed cheese category overall. The category’s dollar sales dropped 3.4% to $2.9 billion, and unit sales fell 4.9% to 780.3 million. The segment leader, processed/imitation cheese slices (at $1.7 billion), saw dollar and unit sales drop 5.5% and 5.8%, respectively.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Recent Articles by Sarah Kennedy

Sales for energy, sports drinks soar

Spicy flavors, snacking options dominate new cheese innovations

Flavored and whole-milk sales keep milk afloat

Ice cream sales are climbing

Kennedy-headshot

Managing Editor Sarah M. Kennedy has a diverse media background, which includes website editing, digital marketing and features writing. Sarah contributes to Dairy Foods magazine, manages the Eat.Drink.Dairy pages, the website and the newsletters, in addition to participating in the brand's social media channels. She was previously associate editor for the magazine. Other previous experience includes managing a cooking and recipe website, where she handled content creation, blogging, newsletter production and social media. Prior to that, professional experience includes Cision, where she was a research editor and features writer. kennedys@dairyfoods.com

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.