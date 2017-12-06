Dairy Foods Magazine honored in Folio: magazine's editorial competition

Dairy Foods received two Honorable mentions in Folio: magazine’s 2017 Eddie & Ozzie awards. Dairy Foods was recognized for editorial excellence in the B-to-B Full Issue category (Eddies) for its November 2016 State of the Industry print issue, and in the Digital Edition (Eddies Digital) category for its February 2017 digital edition.

For more than 20 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in magazine editorial and design across all sectors of the industry. For the 2017 awards, a panel of more than 300 judges evaluated more than 2,500 entries to select 262 award winners across 33 categories, Folio: said. The awards were broken into four main categories: Eddies and Eddies Digital for the best in print and digital editorial, and Ozzies and Ozzies Digital for the best in magazine and website design.