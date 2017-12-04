Dairy Farmers of America takes 2017 Dairy Processor of the Year honors

For Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the definition of success is simple. It means delivering value back to its 13,000-plus dairy farmer owners and adding value to the marketplace by increasing demand for U.S. dairy products.

But fulfilling that two-pronged mission isn’t so simple. It requires substantial investments in — and commitments to — infrastructure, employees, product innovation and strategic partnerships. Fortunately for DFA’s farmer owners and the greater dairy industry, the Kansas City, Kan.-based cooperative has not held back when it comes to making those investments and commitments.