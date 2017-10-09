3-A SSI expands suite of free e-learning modules on hygienic equipment design

McLean, Va.-based 3-A Sanitary Standards Inc. (3-A SSI) said it expanded its offering of free e-learning resources with a new module on the basics of cleaning and the first new advanced module on hygienic equipment design. The new modules are designed to bring the world of hygienic equipment design to audiences around the world at any time of the day or night.

The new introductory module is the fourth in a series of new Basics e-learning modules, 3-A SSI said. Module 4.0, Basics of Cleaning and Sanitizing, provides a basic understanding of principles of cleaning, sanitizing and sterilization processes. It features a closer look at various methods of cleaning, including manual cleaning, clean-out-of-place (COP) and clean-in-place (CIP). It also covers information on inspection, cleaning and sanitation documentation, as well as on safety hazards that might occur in the process of cleaning.

The first new Advanced module, 2.1 Advanced Hygienic Equipment Design: Materials & Surface Finishes, offers advanced hygienic design knowledge on the materials of construction and surface treatments. The content emphasizes hygienic materials selection and the metals and non-metals commonly used for product contact and non-product contact surfaces, 3-A SSI said. The module also covers surface finishes, as well as the selection process for surface treatment methods, to optimize corrosion resistance, wear, durability, toxicity and hygienic safety. The new advanced module is available at a subscription price.

The first three Basics modules were introduced last year and continue to receive positive feedback from industry trainers and educators around the world. They include:

1.0 Overview of Principles of Hygienic Design & Foundation Elements

2.0 The Basics of Hygienic Equipment Design

3.0 Basics of Hygienic Facility Design & Environmental Controls

Learning objectives are clearly listed at the beginning of each module, and interactive assessment tools are included to support the learning experience, 3-A SSI stated. Each module is narrated, and script is provided for convenience. All materials are accompanied by straightforward illustrations, including photos from the field, animations and informative diagrams. Each module is about one hour in length, and all viewers are encouraged to complete Module 1.0 before moving forward to deepen their knowledge with the other modules.

Additional modules are in development, and other advanced sections are planned for several of the modules, 3-A SSI said. The modules are now available at www.3-a.org in the Knowledge Center or go directly to: http://www.3-a.org/http//www.3-a.org/Knowledge-Center/E-learning-Modules.