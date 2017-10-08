PMMI raises $325,000 to aid Hurricane afflicted areas



Press Release - Reston, Va. — The North American packaging and processing industry joined together to help bring relief to the victims of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.



Under the leadership of PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies, the manufacturing community raised more than $325,000 for the American Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts. PMMI matched $100,000 in online and onsite donations from Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo 2017, while proceeds from Pack Gives Back, featuring the rock-n-roll band The Doobie Brothers, drove the final number.



“The generosity from the companies and families in packaging and processing is truly inspirational,” said Chuck Yuska, president and CEO of PMMI. “Ours is an industry that has consistently risen to the occasion to help others in times of need. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these deadly storms, including PMMI members, customers and their families.”



Yuska added that ticket sales to the seventh annual Pack Gives Back soared and eventually broke records, immediately after it was announced that all proceeds would go to hurricane relief.

