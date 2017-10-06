PLMA’s trade show will showcase store brand product innovation

The Private Label Manufacturers Association’s (PLMA) 2017 Private Label Trade Show will take place Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. This year’s trade show is expected to set new records for size and attendance.

PLMA’s informative Sunday Seminar Program will make a return on the afternoon of Nov. 12. The seminars will examine the likely implications from the realignment of the online and brick-and-mortar retailing spheres, PLMA said, as well as the new battle for retailing dominance from the value end of the market. That evening, attendees and exhibitors will enjoy a lively opening night reception.

The trade show floor will open on Nov. 13. Visitors will find more than 2,700 exhibit booths showcasing store brand product concepts in a wide variety of categories, including shelf-stable, fresh, refrigerated and frozen foods and beverages, PLMA said. In addition to U.S. exhibitors, the show will feature hundreds of international exhibitors showcasing product concepts from Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Brazil.

Returning for this year’s show will be the popular Idea Supermarket, which showcases store brand programs, products and packaging from more than 50 leading retailers across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. PLMA’s New Product Expo, meanwhile, will put a spotlight on the newest products and marketing concepts being featured to help the 5,000-plus retail-buyer

attendees navigate the show.

PLMA said this year’s keynote speaker will be Judith Spires, president and CEO of Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings Super Markets Inc. She will address the important role independent chains continue to play in U.S. grocery retailing during the Opening Breakfast on Nov. 13.

The Retail Trends Breakfast on Nov. 14, meanwhile, will feature a presentation from Mike Paglia, director of insights for Kantar Retail. Paglia is one of the industry’s leading experts on Lidl, Aldi and the discount retail sector, PLMA noted.

For more information about attending or exhibiting at the show, call PLMA at 212-972-3131, email the association at info@plma.com or visit www.plma.com.