New dairy product: Icelandic Provisions adds new cherry skyr flavor

Icelandic Provisions, New York, makers of traditional high-protein skyr (yogurt), added a new cherry black currant flavor. This is the ninth flavor in the company's lineup, joining Key Lime, coconut, raspberry, vanilla, strawberry & lingonberry, peach & cloudberry, blueberry & bilberry and plain.

The Key Lime flavor contains 126 calories, 2 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving. The cherry black currant flavor will be available at select retailers nationwide in early 2018. The suggested retail price is $1.79-$1.99 per container.

The company also updated its packaging, which is rolling out in stores the end of November. It's also releasing new 24-ounce, multi-serve containers in plain and vanilla, which will retail for $5.99-$6.99.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.