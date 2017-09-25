FPSA Foundation presents $100,000 contribution to Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FFPSA) said it presented a $100,000 donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository at a press conference on Sept. 21 during Process Expo in Chicago. The donation, a result of FFPSA’s Defeat Hunger campaign, included food products donated by Process Expo exhibitors and money raised through virtual donations. The donations, the equivalent of 400,000 meals, will be used to fight hunger in the greater Chicago area.

FFPSA Chairman Jeff Dahl presented the donation to Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Despository.

“Today, I am honored to present a $100,000 donation on behalf of the FPSA Foundation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository,” Dahl said. “We are thrilled we were able to reach our 2017 goal of providing 400,000 meals for those in need of food in Cook County and the great city of Chicago. I am delighted to announce that our combined efforts since the inception of the Defeat Hunger program in 2013 have now resulted in contributions totaling nearly 1 million meals.”

Early in this year’s campaign, Troy, Mich.-based BNP Media and its Dairy Foods brand joined with the the Food Processing Suppliers Association’s (FPSA) Dairy Council in the fight against hunger by donating to the 2017 Defeat Hunger Campaign. BNP Media’s donation of $2,500 will help provide approximately 7,500 meals.

“We are pleased that Dairy Foods, as a member of BNP Media’s Food Beverage Packaging Group, and the people of BNP Media can support the Food Processing Suppliers Association and its Dairy Council with this heartfelt program that helps alleviate hunger in the Chicago area,” John Schrei, publishing director at BNP Media, said at the time of the donation.