California dairy community sends food to areas impacted by Harvey, Irma

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) said the California dairy community sent protein-rich dairy foods to areas impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The donation of 42,000 pounds of cheese delivered on Thursday to the Houston Food Bank is part of a commitment of more than 70,000 pounds of protein-rich dairy foods such as cheese, yogurt, crema and protein drinks coordinated by the state’s dairy farm families through the CMAB in cooperation with dairy processors.

“We’re farmers. Nourishing people is what we do. We couldn’t stand by when so many people are in need,” said dairy farmer Dante Migliazzo, chairman of the CMAB. “Wanting to join in the relief effort, we reached out to the dairy processor community, the folks who turn our milk into nutritious dairy foods, in the hopes of doing something. The response was tremendous, and within days two trucks filled with over 70,000 pounds of product were ready to go.”

The Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce, Fla., received 861 cases (18,532 packages) of cheese, 590 cases (7,080 packages) of crema, 2,736 bottles of protein drinks, 5,040 servings of cup yogurt and 1,440 servings of drinkable yogurt from Cacique, FitPro, Pacific Cheese Co., Rizo Lopez and Super Store Industries. On Thursday, the Houston Food Bank received 37,884 packages of Cacique cheese for distribution to its network of more than 600 hunger relief charities.

Shipping and logistical support was provided by CMAB partner HarbyrCo Global Products Solution, the CMAB said.

“We’re so grateful to our processor partners for their support of the people and communities affected by Harvey and Irma and for the assistance of Feeding America and HarbyrCo in getting these products into the hands of the people who need them most,” Migliazzo said.