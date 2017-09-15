Stonyfield YoBaby teams up with pediatrician and author Tanya Altmann

Stonyfield, Londonderry, N.H., said its Stonyfield YoBaby brand is teaming up with Tanya Altmann, M.D., FAAP and mother of three. An expert on baby and early childhood nutrition, Altmann will work with Stonyfield to be an ongoing resource for parents on early childhood nutrition.

"Our research has shown that feeding confusion during [a] baby's first months is a very real and overwhelming issue for many parents," said Natalie Levine, Stonyfield brand director. "Our hope for this relationship with Dr. Altmann is to provide an expert resource for parents, and to help address their concerns around the how, when and whys of what to feed baby."

"Choosing the right first foods is incredibly important for a baby's growth and development," Altmann said. "But I know firsthand that it can be a very stressful time for parents! I'm looking forward to working with Stonyfield and helping parents make the best choices for their baby."

Altmann personally recommends YoBaby for babies as early as 6 months, Stonyfield said. YoBaby is certified organic, made with whole milk and offers calcium and vitamin D for bone growth, as well as the probiotic BB-12, which has been shown to have a digestive health benefit when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. While probiotics are important for supporting baby's gut health, recent research conducted by ORC International and Stonyfield revealed that more than 77% of parents with children under the age of 2 do not incorporate them into their baby's daily diet.

"Gut health is often a topic reserved for adults," Altmann said. "But in fact, a baby's gut health is very important to their overall health. You can ensure your baby is receiving enough probiotics to keep their tiny tummies happy through a daily serving of YoBaby."

On September 16 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Altmann will be hosting a Facebook Live event from Stonyfield's booth at the American Academy of Pediatrics Annual Conference. She will be taking live questions on baby and early childhood nutrition, Stonyfield said. The company is inviting parents to follow along and ask their own questions by visiting the Stonyfield Facebook page.