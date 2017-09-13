Archon Industries offers rear trigger ‘baby’ spray nozzle for washdown

Archon Industries manufacturers and now offers a rear trigger “baby” spray nozzle for washdown service. The model RTB16 is available in bronze and stainless steel material and with replaceable rubber body cover.

The model RTB16 is rated for a max operating temperature of 200 F at 150 psi. Light weight, easy operation, comfortable hand grip, stainless steel valve stem and heavy duty construction are some of the features of the RTB16 spray gun.

Source: Archon Industries