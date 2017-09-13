New detection, inspection systems focus on accuracy and easy use

Foreign body detection products

Minebea Intec has expanded its product range with Dymond Bulk, an inspection system developed specifically with bulk goods in mind. It is particularly suitable for processes between incoming goods and packaging lines in the food industry. The system reliably inspects bulk goods and eliminates any foreign bodies it identifies. The X-ray inspection system not only identifies foreign bodies made from metal, plastic and stone, but also bits of dirt and glass.

+49 40 67960 917; www.minebea-intec.com

Analytical X-ray instrumentation and software

PANalytical’s Epsilon Xflow system is an on-line solution made for the continuous analysis of the elemental composition of any liquid, providing real-time feedback from a production process. It can be incorporated in many different process streams. The analytical core of Epsilon Xflow employs energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) technology. It is robust and non-destructive with low detection limits, and is highly accurate with reproducible analysis results.

+31 546 53 4444; www.panalytical.com

Remote monitoring and control software for metal detectors

Metal detector technology, SmartX7Link software, from Eriez enables users to remotely monitor, control and download logs for one or more of the company’s Xtreme metal detectors. Remote access is available from anywhere within the local network in which the metal detector resides. The technology also enables company personnel to connect to the metal detector remotely to assist customers with set-up and troubleshooting. The software is easy to install and use, and multiple users can be added to each account with various levels of administrative control. The metal detector unit is designed to achieve the highest levels of sensitivity to detect small ferrous, nonferrous and stainless steel metal contaminants in packaged, loose and free-fall applications.

888-300-3743; www.eriez.com

Customizable in-line checkweighing and metal detection

The Mettler Toledo CM33 CombiChecker product inspection system incorporates two key inspection functions into a single compact system. Products pass through a metal detector and then are weighed on a checkweigher. If a product is detected to be contaminated with metal or beyond weight parameters, it is immediately rejected from the production line. The CM33 allows companies to customize this system by selecting from a variety of available options to match the needs of the specific operation where it will be used.

800-447-4439; www.mt.com/pi

Multi-frequency technology in metal detection

The Interceptor from Fortress Technology has evolved to solve unique challenges for dairy processors. Utilizing a simultaneous multifrequency operation, it effectively processes the transmission and reception of multiple frequencies continuously over a broad spectrum. This operation facilitates an improvement in detection capabilities of up to 100% with stainless steel, especially when inspecting traditionally difficult products.

888-220-8737; www.fortresstechnology.com

Quality control inspection options

Anritsu X-Ray inspection technology detects not only metal but also wire, stone, bone, rubber and glass fragments while analyzing for other packaging anomalies. The XR74e economy X-ray system offers detection technology cost-effectively and enables a high-quality control, according to the company. Features include outstanding detection levels even in metalized films and foils, and quality control inspection options in a standalone or integrated system with reject and bin.

847-419-9729; www.anritsu.com

For demanding packaged and bulk conveyor applications

The Thermo Scientific Sentinel Multiscan metal detector is designed for demanding packaged and bulk conveyor applications in the dairy industry. It utilizes an innovative new technology to overcome the limitations of fixed single or dual metal detectors that can miss metal contaminants hidden in product signals. Multiscan technology scans a combination of up to five user-selectable frequencies (from 50 to 1000 kHz) all at the same time.

800-227-8891; www.thermofisher.com/productinspection

Entry-level X-ray inspection system

With the Raycon EX1, Sesotec provides an easy-to-use entry-level system for the X-ray inspection of packed products. The system is especially suited for the end-of-line inspection of packed products with a maximum of 200 millimeters in width and 120 millimeters high at typical pack rates of up to 220 pieces per minute. The system can be easily integrated in existing packing lines. It is also available with various reject and software options. With fail-safe sensors, the system complies with current food safety guidelines.

224-208-1900; www.sesotec.com

USDA dairy-accepted sanitary grate magnet

Mag-Ram self-cleaning grate magnets from Powder-Solutions collect ferrous metal fragments without human interaction. Their design pneumatically retracts magnet rods, then rotates rods and wipes the magnetic materials to the end and into a collection chamber. The rotation provided by the cleaning equalizes abrasive wear while avoiding material build-up on the magnet rods. Automatic cleaning can take place during production, and before or after production runs. Applications include the extraction of work-hardened stainless steel, wear iron and tramp metal from bulk products.

877-236-3539; www.powder-solutions.com

Inspection systems detect lowest foreign body densities

The Ishida IX Series X-ray inspection systems from Heat and Control detect the lowest foreign body densities. These systems use patented genetic algorithms (GA) in their image-processing technology, outperforming conventional models, according to the company. Adaptable to specific applications, GA ensures a thorough product inspection for the full spectrum of foreign bodies at high sensitivity levels. The detectors use high-quality materials and employ the most advanced electronic and mechanical technologies: surface mount technology and digital signal analysis.

800-227-5980; www.heatandcontrol.com

Inspection systems for processors with large, heavy products

The Thermo Scientific NextGuard Pro X-ray inspection system features an extended, rugged, washdown conveyor capable of handling multiple large packages (up to 50 kilograms or 110 pounds) while also incorporating a complete rejection system. Standard NextGuard C330 and C500 Pro X-ray machines are 1.5 meters long (infeed, X-ray and outfeed), but with configurable modular infeeds and outfeeds can be up to 3.5 meters long. All systems feature a fully integrated single belt design intended to eliminate potentially difficult product transfers between inspection and rejection.

800-227-8891; www.thermofisher.com/productinspection

Mass spectrometers for reproducible, reliable quantitation results

Analytical laboratories can now obtain high-quality data with new triple quadrupole mass spectrometry technology from Thermo Fisher Scientific that is designed to provide exceptional performance for the most demanding targeted quantitation applications. The company’s TSQ Altis Triple Stage Quadrupole mass spectrometer offers sensitivity, selectivity and speed while providing the analytical flexibility and reproducibility for demanding applications. The TSQ Altis and TSQ Quantis systems are engineered to deliver unique, high-resolution single reaction monitoring capabilities. This system enables ion transmission and consistency for reproducible results across instruments.

800-227-8891; www.thermofisher.com/altis-quantis

Metal detection system with high sensitivity

With multi-simultaneous-frequency technology Sesotec’s metal detector Intuity reaches a scanning sensitivity up to 50% higher than in other systems, according to the company. Since this coil operates with several different frequencies in parallel, highest product purity is ensured also in demanding applications with a high product effect. The Intuity Control user interface offers improved ease of operation. Packed products can be inspected for accidental metal contaminations, and the systems detect the smallest metal particles in products, ensuring that packed products are free of metallic contaminations.

224-208-1900; www.sesotec.com