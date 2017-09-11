Sustainability, product safety are top issues at 2017 Pack Expo

Pack Expo International, hosted by PMMI, Reston, Va., is headed to the Las Vegas Convention Center Sept. 25 through 27. The event is expecting 30,000 attendees, including 5,000 international visitors from more than 125 countries, combined with 2,000-plus exhibiting companies. It will span over 800,000 net square feet of exhibit floor. In addition, this year the inaugural Healthcare Packaging Expo will be co-located with Pack Expo.

Sustainability, efficiency and product safety are some of the top issues that will be addressed at the show, along with the latest dairy packaging technology news.

Attendees can benefit from free educational programming at The Innovation Stage. During the show, 30-minute seminars presenting the latest technologies and techniques are scheduled and will focus on a wide range of industry specific solutions. Session topics include: Clean labeling, food safety technology, snack food trends, sustainability, high-pressure processing, smart packaging and flexible manufacturing systems. See more details below.

The Package Printing Pavilion, new to the show this year, will be the industry’s main stage for package printing innovations. The 60,000 square-foot pavilion will focus on digital printing and converting technologies for short-run, on-demand, cost-effective, variable data and personalized packaging.

The annual Pack gives Back benefit returns to Pack Expo with a networking event in support of Pack Expo Scholarships. A portion of the proceeds from the benefit will go towards providing grants to U.S. and Canadian colleges with packaging and processing programs. Taking place Monday, Sept. 25, the reception begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 and will include refreshments, light appetizers and a performance by the Grammy award-winning The Doobie Brothers.

Other features at the year’s show include:

The Containers and Materials Pavilion, which addresses the latest innovations, including updates on paperboard, glass, metal and plastic. Flexible and resealable packaging options will also be on display as well as innovation in options for containers and materials.

Packaging solutions will be on display at the Showcase of Packaging Innovations located within The Containers and Materials Pavilion.

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion, where processors can learn how to reduce waste, cut costs and gain chain efficiency.

The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN). Launched in 2016, PPWLN serves to recruit, retain and advance women in processing and packaging. The PPWLN meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Equipment innovation

Show attendees can find new equipment in the 800,000 square feet of exhibit space, including:

Robotic fillers that offer increased flexibility. Tecma Pack will exhibit its new autonomous robotic cell for loading all types of formers at a rate of 84 trays-per-minute.

Easy-open foil lids save customers time and manufacturers money. Bemis Co. Inc. launches its Calypso line of die-cut foil lids for yogurt and other dairy products.

A high-pressure processing machine (HPP). Avure introduces the AV-X series, which allows HPP manufacturers to increase throughput as the need arises, without the addition of an entirely new HPP system.

Plastic pallets offer safety, recyclability and savings: Offering a completely recyclable alternative to traditional wood pallets, iGPS Logistics will display its iGPS plastic pallet, which is RFID-trackable, non-absorbent, durable and lighter than wood. The pallets are said to offer safety, recyclability and savings.

Invisible barcodes that offer visual appeal and efficiency. Inland will showcase a new label with a unique interactive digital watermark called the Digimarc Barcode. Invisible to consumers, the barcode is repeated multiple times over the entire label so that it can interact with POS scanners and mobile devices.

For more exhibitor and attendee information, travel arrangements, directions and to register for Pack Expo, visit packexpolasvegas.com.

Educational session highlights for dairy processors

Monday, Sept. 25

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Innovation Stage)

Death to Preservatives, Long Live Clean Label

Noon to 12:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

Innovation Wins in Packaging

Noon to 12:35 (Booth S-7832)

Latest Updates on FSMA

1 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. (Booth S-7832)

Fundamentals of Beverage Packaging

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

Convenient Pouch Products Disrupting the Market

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

U.S. Snack Industry: Emerging Snacking Trends and Regulatory Issues Shaping the Market

Tuesday, Sept. 26

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Innovation Stage)

A Food-Safe Technology Can Double Shelf Life of Organics and other Foods without Preservatives

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Innovation Stage)

How Digital Data is Transforming Food Processing Operations

Noon to 12:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

Single Serve Packs: Growing Demand and Environmental Issues

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

What’s New with High Pressure Processing

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

What’s Driving the Expansion of HPP in New Product Categories

Wednesday, Sept. 27

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Innovation Stage)

How Multiscan Technology Will Revolutionize Metal Detection and Food Safety

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Innovation Stage)

Clean-in-Place: Best Practices to Improve Operations

Noon to 12:30 p.m. (Innovation Stage)

Save Time and Money with an Automatic Metal Detector Testing System

