Shamrock Farms, Stonyfield team up with athletes

Shamrock Farms, a Phoenix-based family-owned dairy, and Londonderry, N.H.-headquartered yogurt maker Stonyfield both announced athlete-related partnerships.

Shamrock Farms said it entered into a three-year partnership with Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Athletics program that establishes its Rockin’ Refuel as the program’s exclusive protein beverage. It also spotlights the local dairy’s line of milk products as the official white and flavored milk partner.

“Our athletes have been enjoying the great taste of Rockin’ Refuel for years, so we’re thrilled to have our hometown Shamrock Farms officially partnering with us to give our athletes the very best in nutrition,” said Jean Boyd, ASU’s executive senior associate athletic director.

Highlights of the partnership include the newly designed and exclusive nutrition station in the Student-Athlete Facility, in-stadium signage, social media and advertising. In addition, ASU fans will enjoy a variety of Shamrock Farms dairy product samples during home-game tailgates.

“Shamrock Farms is all about fueling athletes and active adults with the ultimate protein performance beverage made with real milk,” said Ann Ocana, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. “Partnering with a Division I school in our own backyard is a perfect opportunity to engage with our community and reinforce that we’ve been nourishing Arizona families for 95 years strong and counting.”

In celebration of the partnership, Shamrock Farms said it will be donating 25,000 servings of milk to local food banks during the year.

Stonyfield, meanwhile, said it is thrilled to announce its collaboration with two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time mom, Amy Rodriguez, for its YoKids brand. The organic kids’ yogurt is teaming up with Rodriguez to share with other moms and dads her tips, tricks and advice for nourishing a young and active family.

“We’re so excited to have Amy onboard,” said Natalie Levine, Stonyfield brand director. “I’m a mom to two young girls myself and while most of us — including me — can’t relate to the life of an elite athlete, I know firsthand that most every parent can relate to the challenge of finding healthy snacks that their kids will actually eat. Amy is no different, and we’re excited to work with Amy to inspire parents with a look into how she keeps her busy family well-fueled to face the day’s challenges.”

Stonyfield YoKids is the No. 1 organic kids’ yogurt. It is made with organic milk from pasture-raised cows and free from toxic persistent pesticides, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors.

“Being a mom to young kids is often as challenging as being a professional athlete — on some days, even more challenging,” Rodriquez said. “But we just take things one day at a time, and make it work like any other family! What really helps simplify our busy lives are on-the-go snacks like YoKids pouches and squeezers.”