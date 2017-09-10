Finlandia launches gourmet cheese sticks

Finlandia Cheese, Parsippany, N.J., introduced SnackTime, a high-quality aged and imported cheese stick line. The non-GMO cheese sticks are available in three flavors: Gouda, Cheddar & Gruyere and Gouda & sharp Parmesan.

The snacking cheeses will be available this October with nine sticks in each 6.75-ounce package and will retail for $5.99. The Gouda variety contains 80 calories, 6 grams of fat and 6 grams of protein per 0.75-ounce stick.

Finlandia Cheese products can be found at select retailers nationwide including Costco, ShopRite, Key Food, Kings, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Basha’s, Sprouts, Jewel, HyVee and HEB.

