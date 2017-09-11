Galliker Dairy releases limited-time pumpkin pie-flavored milk

Johnstown, Pa.-based Galliker Dairy introduced a limited-edition pumpkin pie-flavored milk for the fall season. It’s made with milk and pumpkin pie base (which contains pumpkin pie puree, sugar and spices, such as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg).

The flavored milk contains 250 calories, 8 grams of fat, 35 grams of sugar (15 are added) and 8 grams of protein per one cup serving.

Galliker’s milk products can be found in stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The suggested retail price is $1.19 per pint-size bottle.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.