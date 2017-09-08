Stonyfield introduces Double Cream yogurt line, made with whole milk, cream

Dairy Foods & BeveragesCultured DairyNew Dairy Products

September 8, 2017
Londonderry, N.H.-based Stonyfield introduced a line of Double Cream yogurts that are made with whole milk and cream. They’re available in plain (in a 31-ounce container) and four flavors in 5-ounce containers. Flavors are: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and lemon sweet cream. The 31-ounce container is ideal for use with recipes and cooking, said the company, and it retails for $4.99. The 5-ounce cups retail for $1.49 and are available nationwide. The plain flavor contains 210 calories, 9 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar and 8 grams of protein per serving (about 7.75 ounces). 

