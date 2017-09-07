UB Real's high-protein powder nutritional shake contains grass-fed whey protein

UB Real, Wilmington, N.C., makes UB Super, a high-protein powder nutritional shake that contains grass-fed whey protein. The non-GMO shake is gluten-, soy-, corn- and wheat-free, and contains no added hormones or added sugar. The shake contains more than 75 organic vitamins and minerals, and organic Salba chia seed and organic hemp proteins. It’s available in vanilla and chocolate flavors. The chocolate flavor contains 140 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 2 grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein per 33.6-gram serving. It’s sold in a 16.2-ounce container for the vanilla and 17.78-ounce container for the chocolate (each has 15 servings). The shakes retail for $47.99 at Whole Foods and independent grocery stores in the South region of the United States.