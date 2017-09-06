Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board names Adam Brock director of technical services

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB), Madison, Wis., said it welcomed Adam Brock to the organization as its new director of technical services.

Brock joins WMMB with over 14 years of experience in food quality and research and development. His most recent experience includes process improvement, performance optimization and product development at Papa John’s International in Louisville, Ky., and Sargento Foods, Inc. in Elkhart Lake and Kiel, Wis.

“WMMB is very excited to welcome Adam Brock to our team,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of WMMB. “Adam has years of related experience in the industry, along with leadership experience that will play a key role in building a stronger organization to support the Wisconsin dairy farmers.”

As the director of technical services, Brock will support Wisconsin dairy companies through the enhancement of technological capabilities, food safety program assistance and supply of critical technical and regulatory information to provide the safe, high-quality products customers demand, WMMB said.

Brock is currently pursuing a Master of Science degree from Michigan State University. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Food Science from UW-Green Bay and Kansas State University, respectively, WMMB noted. He is also very active in the Institute of Food Technologists, where he currently serves as a section president, as well as the American Society for Quality, for which he is a division newsletter editor.