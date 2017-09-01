Wisconsin cheese companies send over 17,000 pounds of cheese to Houston

Press release - Madison, Wis. (September 1, 2017) – The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB), funded by the Dairy Farm Families of Wisconsin, coordinated a state-wide effort with Wisconsin cheesemakers to send over 17,000 pounds of cheese to Houston to provide nutritious food for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation facing Texas residents in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said Suzanne Fanning, WMMB vice president of marketing communications. “Our Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers are inherently focused on helping others so we offered them a way to get involved. Their response to our call for donations was overwhelming – we were initially hoping to send 200 pounds of cheese, but the donations kept pouring in – totaling over 17,000 pounds!”

On Friday, Sept. 1, WMMB employees, cheese company employees and dairy farmers, packed a delivery truck in Madison with more than 17,000 pounds of smoked string cheese, cheese curds, muenster, Parmesan, classic Cheddar and more. The shipment also included 300 pounds of butter.

The delivery is expected to arrive at the Houston Food Bank next week. The Houston Food Bank is the nation’s largest food bank with distribution to its network of nearly 600 hunger relief charities in 18 Southeast Texas counties. Shipping and logistics support is being provided by Independent Procurement Alliance Program, based in Appleton, Wis.

Twenty six cheese companies from across the dairy state were involved in the relief effort. Participating companies include Agropur Inc., Arena Cheese Inc., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Burnett Dairy Cooperative, Carr Valley Cheese Co. Inc., Chula Vista Cheese Co., Decatur Dairy Inc., Cow Candy, Ellsworth Co-op Creamery, Emmi Roth USA, Foremost Farms USA Cooperative, Grande Cheese, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., LaClare Family Creamery, Marieke Gouda, Nasonville Dairy, Odyssey Feta, Pine River Pre-Pack Inc., Ponderosa Dairy Products, Sartori Co., Schreiber Foods Inc., Swiss Valley Farms Co-op, Vern’s Cheese, Inc., Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Winona Foods and Zimmerman Cheese.

SOURCE: The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board