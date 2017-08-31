Coexpan and Emsur will exhibit at Pack Expo 2017

Two divisions of the Lantero Group of Spain are exhibiting at Pack Expo 2017. Coexpan and Emsur supply rigid and flexible packaging.

Coexpan and Emsur are the plastic packaging divisions of the Lantero Group of Spain. The divisions will show their rigid and flexible packaging products to U.S. dairy processors at Pack Expo 2017 in Las Vegas.

Emsur has factories in Chicago, New York and Mexico. Coexpan operates facilities in Chile and Mexico. The two divisions have global reach; their products are available in more than 60 countries.

Their portfolio of rigid products includes form-fill-seal plastic rollstock sheets, fresh food and ready meals trays, cups and pots clamshells. Flexible products include form-fill-seal lidding and in-mold labelling, laminated films gravure and HD flexo printed, shrink sleeves, roll stock films for FFS products, bags and pre-made pouches for FS applications.