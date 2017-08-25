Straus Family Creamery launches organic chocolate milk

Straus Family Creamery, Petaluma, Calif., introduced a whole-milk organic chocolate milk sold in reusable glass 32-ounce bottles.

The organic chocolate milk is made with five ingredients: homogenized organic whole milk, organic cane sugar, Fair Trade Certified organic cocoa powder, organic vanilla extract and a lactase enzyme. With no emulsifiers or stabilizers such as carrageenan or gums, the chocolate milk has natural separation. This requires an extra shake or two of the bottle to blend the ingredients before drinking.

The milk has 38% less total sugars than other organic chocolate milk brands in the market today, according to Straus. It contains 250 calories, 10 grams of sugar, 16 grams of sugar and 16 grams of protein per 1-cup serving.

The suggested retail price of the 32-ounce quart is $3.99. It can be found at natural or specialty grocer or food co-op in Northern California. Distribution in Southern California and other western states is anticipated this fall.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.