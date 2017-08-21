The Greek Gods release whole-milk Seriously Indulgent yogurt line

The Greek Gods, a The Hain Celestial Group brand, Lake Success, N.Y., launched a line called Seriously Indulgent that features a custard-like yogurt made with whole-milk and cream. The yogurt features fruit on the bottom and comes in four flavors: lemon, marionberry, raspberry ginger and tart cherry.

The lemon variety contains 290 calories, 15 grams of fat, 28 grams of sugar (22 are added), and 10 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving.

The yogurt retails for $1.89 per 5.3-ounce cup and can be found in various stores nationwide, including Walmart and select divisions of Albertsons and Safeway.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.