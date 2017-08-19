Schwan’s adds s’mores variety to Edwards pies
The new flavor features a chocolate crème filling and toasted marshmallow-flavored meringue topping.
Schwan’s Co., Marshall, Minn., introduced a s’mores pie variety to its Edwards brand. The new flavor comes in multiserve and slice sizes.
The frozen pie features a vanilla cookie crumble crust with a layer of Hershey’s chocolate crème filling and graham-style cookie pieces, and its topped with a toasted marshmallow-flavored meringue and chocolate drizzle.
The pie contains 320 calories, 15 grams of fat, 30 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 1/8 pie serving (about 3.2-ounces).
The suggested retail price is $7.99 for multiserve (whole pie), $2.99 for 2-pack slices and $1.50 for single-serve (2.6-ounce) slice. The s’mores flavor is available in stores nationwide.
In addition to the new variety, Edwards released updated packaging earlier this year that features a new, modernized logo and food photography focused on delivering more appetite appeal.
