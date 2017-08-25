Ingredients for Dairy ProcessorsOther Ingredients

DuPont Nutrition & Health’s isolated soy protein for RTD high-protein beverages

dupont

Supro XT55 isolated soy protein

August 25, 2017
KEYWORDS plant proteins / protein / soy protein
DuPont Nutrition & Health’s new Supro XT55 isolated soy protein is designed specifically to improve the profitability of ready-to-drink high-protein beverages by helping beverage manufacturers more effectively manage protein costs. With this isolated soy protein it’s possible to replace up to 50% of the dairy protein in beverage formulations without compromising sensory performance or protein nutrition, according to the company. With a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score of 1.0, Supro XT 55 is equivalent in protein quality to dairy protein.

800-325-7108; www.dupont.com

