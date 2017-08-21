Tetra Pak’s new in-line blender improves consistency

Tetra Pak’s new in-line blender helps dairy manufacturers improve consistency, ensure product quality and cut costs, according to the company. The In-line Blender D is an automation platform that continuously collects data and controls the precision of blending. The system handles the widest range of ingredients in the industry and can be customized to handle a variety of recipes, including flavored milk, cheese milk, standardized milk for dairy powders, lactic acid drinks, condensed milk and liquid formulated products.

