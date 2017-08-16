Ingredion’s new starch solution for cheese, cultured products

Ingredion’s new starch solution Precisa 680 starch enables cheese manufacturers to save costs, maintain texture and improve performance, without compromising valuable whey streams. The starch is retained in the product, providing increased yield in cheese products, Greek-style yogurts, quark and cream cheese-type products. Adding the starch to milk at the onset of the manufacturing process, cheese manufacturers can increase yield by 8% to 10%. The modified food starch is based on waxy maize and is non-GMO.

866-961-6285; www.ingredion.us