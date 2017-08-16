Dairy Foods & BeveragesCultured Dairy
Grassmilk yogurt

New dairy products: Organic Valley adds new flavors to grassmilk yogurts

The two new flavors join the other four single-serve varieties of grass-fed yogurts.

Organic Valley new flavors grassmilk yogurt
August 16, 2017
KEYWORDS cultured dairy products / organic yogurt / yogurt products
Reprints
No Comments

La Farge, Wis.-based Organic Valley added two new flavors to its 100% grass-fed yogurt line — black cherry and peach.  The flavors are sold in 6-ounce cups. The new flavors join the other four varieties: strawberry, wild blueberry, plain and vanilla.

The peach flavor contains 150 calories, 6 grams of protein, 18 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving.

The organic yogurts are available at major grocery chains nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.69.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.