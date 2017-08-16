New dairy products: Organic Valley adds new flavors to grassmilk yogurts
The two new flavors join the other four single-serve varieties of grass-fed yogurts.
La Farge, Wis.-based Organic Valley added two new flavors to its 100% grass-fed yogurt line — black cherry and peach. The flavors are sold in 6-ounce cups. The new flavors join the other four varieties: strawberry, wild blueberry, plain and vanilla.
The peach flavor contains 150 calories, 6 grams of protein, 18 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving.
The organic yogurts are available at major grocery chains nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.69.
