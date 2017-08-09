ButterDairy Foods & BeveragesNew Dairy Products

Finlandia launched 2 spreadable butters with canola oil

finlandia

Finlandia spreadable butter

August 9, 2017
KEYWORDS milk and dairy products
Reprints
No Comments

Finlandia Imported Butter, Parsippany, N.J., launched a spreadable butter with canola oil and a 25% reduced-fat spreadable butter with canola oil. The butter is made with non-GMO canola oil. The regular full-fat butter contains 90 calories, 10 grams of fat and 35 milligrams of sodium per 1-tablespoon serving. The 25% reduced-fat butter contains 70 calories, 8 grams of fat and 50 milligrams of sodium per 1-tablespoon serving. The butters are available in 8-ounce and 15-ounce tubs and can be found at select grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide. The suggested retail pricing is $3.99 for the 8-ounce and $6.99 for the 15-ounce.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.