Halo Top, America’s best-selling pint ice cream, releases 7 new flavors

Halo Top Creamery, Los Angeles, introduced seven new flavors this week to its line of all-natural, low-cal, low-sugar, high-protein ice cream. The flavors are available in grocery retailers nationwide later this month.

The latest flavors are:

Pancakes & waffles: Includes buttery pieces of pancakes and waffles, plus pockets of maple syrup.

Cinnamon roll: Filled with chunks of doughy cinnamon rolls and cinnamon icing swirls.

Mochi green tea: Mixed with the rich taste of green tea and mochi bites.

Rainbow swirl: Features orange, tart lime and sweet raspberry ice cream.

Candy bar: Features crunchy peanuts, layers of chocolate and caramel swirls.

Chocolate covered banana: A nostalgic treat, this velvety banana ice cream is swirled with luscious milk chocolate.

Caramel macchiato: This creamy coffee ice cream includes caramel ribbons.

Halo Top launched its ice cream in 2012, but has gained popularity over the last couple years. It recently earned the No. 1 spot as the best-selling pint in the U.S. conventional grocery. The seven new flavors join the company’s collection of 17 other flavors, like vanilla bean, chocolate, peanut butter cup and birthday cake. Each of the seven new flavors range from 240 to 360 calories, 5 to 8 grams of sugar, with 20 grams of protein per pint. The ice cream also contains erythritol (a sugar alcohol).

