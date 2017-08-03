Blue Bunny and A&W team up for National Root Beer Float Day

Press releases - Aug. 1, 2017 – In celebration of National Root Beer Float Day on Sunday, August 6, Blue Bunny Ice Cream, a Wells Enterprises’ brand, Le Mars, Iowa, and A&W Root Beer have teamed up to offer customers across the country a special deal to enjoy an iconic summer dessert beverage.

Customers will receive a $1 discount with the in-store purchase of one 7.5-8--ounce 6-pack or two 2-liters (regular or diet) A&W Root Beers and one Blue Bunny 46-48-ounce ice cream to create their own classic root beer floats at home.

The promotional offer will be available beginning on National Root Beer Float Day, Sunday, August 6, through August 31. Consumers should visit retail locations that sell Blue Bunny ice cream and A&W root beer to redeem this offer in store.

According to Blue Bunny, the legend of the first ice cream float dates back to a hot summer day in Philadelphia, Penn., in 1874, when a soda vendor ran out of ice at his soda stand. He ingeniously substituted ice with vanilla ice cream from a nearby ice cream vendor — thus, the creation of the float. The treat was wildly popular and has since been an American summertime staple.

