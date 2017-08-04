Dairy Foods & BeveragesIce Cream/NoveltiesSales DataDairy Processor News

Ice cream sales see a boost

Ice cream and some frozen novelty sales are climbing, though it’s a different story for sherbet and frozen dairy desserts.

August 4, 2017
Sarah M. Kennedy
KEYWORDS ice cream products / ice cream sales / sales data
Reprints
No Comments

Dollar and unit sales for the ice cream category were looking good as numbers ticked up. Some frozen novelties also enjoyed a sales boost, but many struggled. Meanwhile, sales dropped for sherbet, sorbet and frozen dairy desserts.

The ice cream/sherbet category’s dollar sales increased 3.7% to $6.7 billion and unit sales were up 2.6% to 1.7 billion, according to Information Resources Inc. (IRI), Chicago, for the 52 weeks June 11, 2017. In the frozen novelties category, dollar sales improved 1.6% to $4.9 million, but unit sales decreased 0.8% to 1.5 million.

IRI’s ice cream/sherbet category consists of:

  • Ice cream ($6 billion; units up 4%)
  • Frozen yogurt/Tofu ($261.6 million, units down 11.7%)
  • Sherbet/Sorbet/Ices ($190.6 million; units down 2.4%)

The frozen novelties category consists of:

  • Frozen novelties ($4.5 billion, units down 0.9%)
  • Frozen ice cream/Ice milk desserts ($234.6 million, units up 4%)
  • Ice pop novelties ($149.3 million, units up 0.1%)

 

Ice cream sales trend up

ice cream salesIn the ice cream segment, dollar sales climbed 4.8% to $6 billion and unit sales increased 4% to 1.5 billion. Private label dominated the segment with $1.1 billion, but dollar sales dropped 4% and unit sales fell 3.3%. No. 2 Ben & Jerry’s (a Unilever brand) saw dollar sales decrease 1.4% and unit sales decrease 5%. Dollar sales improved 8.4% for Häagen-Dazs (Nestle USA) as unit sales increased 9.7% (See table.)

After struggling the past couple years due to product recall challenges, it seems Blue Bell’s sales are on the mend. Dollar and unit sales jumped 79.3% and 86.1%, respectively.  Unilever’s Breyers (Good Humor) saw dollar sales drop 2.7% and unit sales were down 1.3%. Turkey Hill’s (Kroger Co.) dollar and unit sales both increased, 3.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Talenti’s (Unilever) dollar sales were up 5.2% and unit sales also improved 5.2%. Dollar sales rose 13.7% for Tillamook and unit sales jumped 21.4%.

In the ice milk/frozen dairy desserts segment, sales did not fare as well. Dollar sales decreased 6% to $219.3 million and unit sales dropped 7.1% to 62.4 million. Segment leader Breyers Blasts (Good Humor) saw dollar sales go down 15% to $100 million, and unit sales fell 14.5% to 27.7 million. Arctic Zero was a bright light among the struggling top 10 — dollar and unit sales both jumped 35.5%. Dollar sales for Friendly’s Ice Cream’s declined 9.3% and unit sales dropped 7.4%.

 

Frozen novelties unit sales stunted

The frozen novelties segment’s dollar sales improved 1.4% to $4.5 billion, but unit sales declined by 0.9% to 1.4 billion. Private label led the segment with $512.5 million. Dollar sales rose 1.8% and unit sales were up 0.5%. Nestle Drumstick’s dollar sales dropped 0.9% and unit sales were down 4.5%. Dollar sales decreased 2.8% for Klondike (Good Humor) and unit sales also fell 4% (See table.)

Popsicle (another Good Humor brand) saw dollar sales go up 2% (likely due to a price increase), but unit sales dropped 2.4%. It was a similar situation for Häagen-Dazs (Nestle Dreyer’s), dollar sales increased 2% (the price also went up), but unit sales decreased 4.8%. On the other hand, Nestle’s sales were going strong — dollar sales were up 27.8% and unit sales jumped 13.2%. Dreyer’s Edy’s Outshine also saw dollar and unit sales up 1.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Recent Articles by Sarah Kennedy

Ben & Jerry's pint slices, Blue Bunny Snacks and 5 more new frozen novelties

6 new ice cream products for Ice Cream Month

Chobani launches its first non-Greek yogurt line called Smooth

11 new cultured dairy products

Kennedy-headshot

Managing Editor Sarah M. Kennedy has a diverse media background, which includes website editing, digital marketing and features writing. Sarah contributes to Dairy Foods magazine, manages the Eat.Drink.Dairy pages, the website and the newsletters, in addition to participating in the brand's social media channels. She was previously associate editor for the magazine. Other previous experience includes managing a cooking and recipe website, where she handled content creation, blogging, newsletter production and social media. Prior to that, professional experience includes Cision, where she was a research editor and features writer. kennedys@dairyfoods.com

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.