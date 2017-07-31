Yasso launches frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, adds bar varieties

Quincy, Mass.-based Yasso, introduced frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, a first-of-its-kind, according to the company. The frozen novelties are available in mint (mint ice cream between dark chocolate cookies) and vanilla (vanilla ice cream between dark chocolate cookies) varieties. The company also added three new flavors to its stick bar lineup, s'mores, toffee caramel chocolate chip and black raspberry chocolate chip.

The mint flavor contains 120 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 7 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 3-ounce sandwich. The sandwiches are available nationwide and retail for $4.99 per 4-pack.

The s'more flavor contains 100 calories, 2 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce bar. The bars can also be found nationwide and are sold in 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

