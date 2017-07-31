Dairy supplier news: promotions, new hires from Cargill, Bunting Magnetics

Dairy supplier people news

Aranow Packaging Machinery, a leader in flexible packaging machinery, appointed Mr. Jan Molina as the new CEO of the Company.

Berry Global Group Inc. elected Thomas E. Salmon as chief executive officer and appointed him to the Board of Directors.

Byron Selman is now the chief executive officer for Advanced Instruments LLC, a leader in laboratory instrumentation.

Spirax Sarco appointed Javier Jimena as president and general manager of the company.

Q Laboratories Inc. appointed Jeff Rowe as president and CEO. Company owner, David Goins, who had served as president/CEO since 2000, transitioned to chief operations officer.

Corvaglia (a specialized provider of closure systems for the beverage industry) elected James Fisher as president and general manager of Corvaglia Closures USA Inc.

Tim Hinckley joined Americold as an executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Blommer Chocolate hired David Meggs as vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Accraply appointed Jeff Strobach as vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Tom Michalsen named vice president of Marketing at Weber Packaging Solutions.

Firmenich appointed Julien Firmenich as vice president of Ingredients.

Toray Plastics said that Christopher Roy has been promoted to the position of senior vice president and general manager of the Torayfan Division. The company also named John Eustis as vice president of Engineering and Procurement.

Nathan Lee joined BluePrint Automation as the new Northwest Regional sales manager. The company also hired Mike Rebollo as the Southwest Regional sales manager.

Bunting Magnetics Co. made several staff changes in the past several months, including the appointment of Bill Wagner as chief financial officer. The company also hired: David Bocanegra as a member of the international sales team; and Carlos J. Chamorro Jr. and Nolan Lamb as sales representatives. Chamorro will manage the sales growth in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and parts of Virginia and West Virginia. Lamb will support customers in Southern California, Southern Nevada (including Las Vegas) and Arizona. Brock Herrmann also joined the company as its product manager over Magnetic Separation.

Dealers Ingredients Inc. hired Ryan Crelinsten as the new vice president of marketing and sales.

Naturex adds to its management team with two industry senior executives — Mary T. Clarke as senior vice president and general manager for North America; and Reza Kamarei as global Nutrition & Health R&D vice president.

Paul Pederson was named as vice president of Protein & Dairy Supply Chain and Food Safety at Polymer Logistics.

Nellson LLC added Martha Hudak-Roos as vice president of Quality and Food Safety, and Jack Spallone joined as senior director of Corporate Purchasing.

Several major personnel changes happened at Weber Scientific last spring. Sharon Wilson moved to the position of vice president of Marketing and Product Development. Asif Rahman joined as sales manager; and MaryBeth Karczynski is now director of Key Accounts and Market Development.

Barry-Wehmiller tapped 20-year packaging industry veteran Bruce Larson as director of Business Development for its packaging platform.

PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, named Laura Thompson as senior Director of Expositions.

Cargill Animal Nutrition hired Rodrigo Carranza to join its U.S. commercial dairy leadership team as a national sales leader.

Detectamet Inc. appointed of James Farmer as its new international sales director.

Eriez named Ezio Viti as the new sales director at Eriez-Australia.

Custom Fabricating & Repair added Dane Anderson to its team. Anderson will be responsible for leading the company's Cheese Processing Division with the promotion of cheese making equipment.

Hantemp Controls added Jeff Mackowiak as engineering manager.

Intelligrated’s Matt Wicks was elected to Robotic Industries Association board of directors. His two-year term began in January.

FONA International hired Jim Ellis as vice president of the company's Confections, Desserts & Healthcare Business Unit.

Manny De Barros joined Sutherland Packaging as new sales manager.

Q Laboratories named new managers: Patrick Bird was promoted to Microbiology Research and Development Laboratory supervisor; Bryan Wirthwine was named Chemistry Laboratory supervisor; David Isfort was promoted to Microbiology Group Leader-Food.

ESE Inc., a control system integration company providing design and development of plant automation systems for the food and beverage industry, hired Adam Sharrett as an inside sales application specialist.

W.M. Sprinkman Corp. named Marcus Traber tech sales representative in Waukesha, Wis.; AJ Naber was hired as director of engineering in Waukesha; James Dieck was named a design engineer in Waukesha. The company also hired Brian Armstrong as the national accounts manager.