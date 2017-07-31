Apply to UC Davis applied sensory and consumer science program

The University of California-Davis Extension is accepting applications to its Applied Sensory and Consumer Science Certificate Program. This online program is the only one of its kind to provide sensory science professionals worldwide with course experience and a forum for exchanging ideas and connecting with peers.

Approved by the Department of Food Science and Technology, UC Davis, the program is continually updated to reflect current and cutting-edge methods in the area of sensory science and consumer testing.

Taught by UC Davis Professor Jean-Xavier Guinard and Tragon Corp. Chief Sensory Officer Rebecca Bleibaum, the program’s comprehensive curriculum and real-world applications are instrumental in helping students achieve their goals and increase their impact in the field.

The first course begins Oct. 2, and the entire program can be completed in fewer than 12 months. Applications are due Sept. 15. For more information, call 530-757-8899 visit extension.ucdavis.edu/sensory.