A thistle rennet for cheesemaking has US, Canadian, EU approvals

EDC has a new aspartic acid protease called Cynzime. This is a botanical enzyme from the thistle flower (Cynara cardunculus), which was traditionally used to make cheeses in Spain and Portugal.

Cheeses made with thistle rennet go back as far as the time of the Ancient Romans. Until now, the expansion of the thistle cheeses has been held back by product availability and by regulatory issues.

As of 2015, this is no longer an issue for thistle rennet. The United States, Canada and the European Union have approved the use of thistle rennet in cheese, as long as the rennet is produced in a facility that meets food processing requirements.

To learn more about thistle rennet or thistle cheeses, go to www.thistlerennet.com.