Ben & Jerry's pint slices, Blue Bunny Snacks and 5 more new frozen novelties

As National Ice Cream Month comes to an end, we are closing out the month with a collection of seven new frozen novelties to check out. We highlight new frozen treats from Ben & Jerry’s, Mars, Blue Bunny, Three Twins and more.

From on-a-stick, stickless and dough-covered options, these frozen treats have one thing in common — portability. Take a look and then head out to grab a treat to go.

No stick needed ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s, Burlington, Vt. (a subsidiary of Unilever), introduced Pint Slices, a round single serving of ice cream covered in a chocolate coating. The ice cream novelties are packaged in individually wrapped pouches and come in four flavors, like vanilla peanut butter cup. Read more about these pint slices here.



Blue Bunny, a brand of Wells Enterprises, Le Mars, Iowa, launched Bunny Snacks, bite-sized stickless ice cream bars. They come in four flavors: salted caramel pretzel, chocolate vanilla twist, chocolate chip cookie and cookies ‘n cream. The ice cream treats are individually wrapped and packaged in transparent, re-sealable freezer bags. Learn more about these frozen treats here.

Three Twins Ice Cream, Petaluma, Calif., added two organic frozen treats to its line — The lemon ice cream wafer sandwich and the triple chocolate sundae cone. Both treats retail for $5.99, the sandwiches in 6-packs and the cones are in 3-packs. Learn more about these products here.



My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Los Angeles, introduced a line of mochi ice cream, rice dough-covered ice cream that it's marketing as portable, sweet snacks. The hand-held frozen treats feature ice cream wrapped in sweet, soft dough and come in seven flavors, including double chocolate, green tea and cookies and cream. Learn more about these frozen treats here.

Mars Chocolate North America, Hackettstown, N.J., added M&M'S ice cream bars to its ice cream portfolio. The ice cream bar is individually wrapped and features M&M'S candy pieces and reduced-fat vanilla ice cream, covered in milk chocolate. The bars are available in drug, grocery, mass and convenience stores, nationwide. Six-count boxes can be purchased for $3.99, and 2.64-ounce single bars can be purchased for $1.79.

On-a-stick frozen desserts

Skinny Cow, a brand of Nestlé, Oakland, Calif., updated the recipes for all of its frozen treats, and added frozen Greek yogurt bars in two flavors: Salt-Kissed Caramel and Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl. The bars are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-pack. Read more about the ice cream bars here.

JC’s Pie Pops, Chastworth, Calif., bring the taste of classic pies to a frozen dessert on a stick. The frozen treats feature frozen cream dessert coated in pie-inspired flavored crusts. The frozen dairy dessert comes in 10 varieties, including s'mores (milk chocolate coated in toasted marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker crust); caramel apple crumble (apple cream, dipped in caramel, cinnamon apple and oatmeal cookie crust); and caramel turtle (French vanilla cream, coated in caramel, chocolate pecan and graham cracker crust).



The s'mores flavor contains 215 calories, 13 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 3.14-ounce pop. The non-GMO pie pops can be found in various stores like Publix, HEB, Harris Teeter in 48 states. The frozen treats retail for $4.99 per 3-count box.