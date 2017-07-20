Three award programs honor dairy processors

MilkPEP Milk Marketer of the Year award deadline is July 31

Dairy Foods and the Milk Processor Education Program are cooperating on a contest to honor the marketing efforts of fluid milk processors. Any fluid milk processor in the United States participating in the checkoff program managed by MilkPEP is eligible to enter. The entry deadline is July 31.

Marketing programs can include (but are not limited to) the following:

MilkPEP Programs: 2016 Olympics, The Great American Milk Drive, Built with Chocolate Milk, My Morning Protein, etc.

Events: Participation in farmers’ markets, 5K/marathon races, school field trips, etc.

In-store: Door clings, floor graphics, sampling, cooking demonstrations, spokesperson appearances, etc.

Social media: Campaigns on Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.

Advertising: Print, broadcast, electronic, digital, etc.

Public Relations: Print and broadcast campaigns.

Any of these efforts that took place from July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016 are eligible for consideration. There is no cost to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted through the official contest entry page on www.dairyfoods.com/MilkPEP-milk-marketer-of-the-year.

Nominate a processor for the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award

Dairy Foods is looking for the 2017 Exporter of the Year. U.S.-based dairy companies that export dairy foods, beverages or ingredients are eligible to enter the annual awards program. Companies may nominate themselves or other companies. Additionally, nominations can be made by suppliers, consultants, association executives and others allied with the dairy industry. The deadline is Aug. 11.

The recipient receives the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award from Dairy Foods. The award is sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council and is named for the former chairman of USDEC. The Exporter of the Year will be the subject of a feature article in the November Dairy Foods magazine.

Make the nomination here.

IDFA Seeks Nominations for 2018 Food Safety Leadership Award

The International Dairy Foods Association is accepting nominations for its 2018 Food Safety Leadership Award. The 2018 award will honor an employee from among IDFA’s membership who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in enhancing food safety. The deadline is Sept. 8.

To qualify, the individual must be a current or recently retired employee of a dairy foods company that is a member of IDFA or one of its constituent organizations: the Milk Industry Foundation, the National Cheese Institute and the International Ice Cream Association. The company must process, manufacture, market or distribute dairy products in North America. The selected individual will have demonstrated outstanding leadership and important contributions to the field of food safety.

The winner and up to two guests will receive free registration, airfare and hotel accommodations for Dairy Forum 2018 where the winner will be recognized during an awards ceremony. Dairy Forum 2018 will be held Jan. 21-24 at the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Desert, Calif.

The criteria for nominations are available at IDFA Food Safety Leadership Award.