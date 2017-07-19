Dairy supplier news from the IFT Show

Dairy ingredients Awards

Ingredion, AGT Foods win innovation award

Ingredion Inc., in partnership with AGT Foods, received an IFT17 Food Expo Innovation Award for their clean taste pulse ingredients at this year’s Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Awards Celebration in Las Vegas in June.

A panel of eight jurors across disciplines selected four winners out of 41 qualified entries. Judges considered the degree of innovation, problem-solving relevance to the food industry, benefits to food manufacturers and consumers, and scientific merit. Judge comments on the clean-taste pulses included, “Flavor of plant proteins is a major hurdle to acceptance; finding a physical treatment to ameliorate the flavor would be welcome,” and “Innovative; problem-solving; clean label; vegan protein.” Remarks also highlighted the reduction of beany flavor by a physical process and the validated kill step that diminishes the presence of microorganisms.

Ingredion is the exclusive distributor of pulse ingredients manufactured by one of the world’s largest pulse processors, AGT Foods. The clean-taste line of pulse ingredients are clean-label, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegetarian and sustainably sourced. In certain applications, the inherent flavor profile of conventional pulses is a perfect fit, whereas in other applications, having a pulse with a neutral flavor profile is preferred. Pulses are the dried seeds of plants from the legume family, like peas, edible beans, lentils and chickpeas.

Mediterranean Umami wins Innovation Award

Salt of the Earth Ltd.'s flagship sodium-reduction ingredient, Mediterranean Umami, won an IFT17 Food Expo Innovation Award.

The award was granted at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Awards Ceremony on June 25, 2017.

Mediterranean Umami received the award for outstanding innovation. The ingredient solves the challenge of reducing sodium significantly in processed foods while being 100% natural and clean-label.

Mediterranean Umami is an “on-trend” sodium-reduction solution, possessing a great umami flavor profile. It allows product developers to formulate across a range of lower-sodium applications, from meats, soups and sauces to bakery and ready-meals. Its unique blend of simple, consumer-friendly ingredients includes natural vegetable extracts and sea-salt.

Other ingredient supplier news

Edlong flavors showcases range of flavors

At IFT this year, Edlong Flavors showcased how dairy flavor experts at Edlong balance science and artistry to create authentic dairy profiles. The company offered four menu items, each a unique example of how Edlong dairy flavors can help customers meet their needs and create innovative, premium artisanal products.

The IFT tasting menu included:

Cheddar & Pasilla Negro Chile Cauliflower Dip:

Edlong Cheese and Butter flavors combined with pasilla pepper, lift the taste profile of the cauliflower, delivering a lower-fat vegan alternative to traditional nacho cheese dip.

Natural Cheddar-Type Flavor #1412271

Natural Butter-Type Flavor #1412649

Natural Cheddar-Type Flavor #1411344

Natural Cheddar-Type Flavor #1412108

Goldrush:

Edlong flavors provide creaminess and indulgence. It masks the peppery, bitter taste of turmeric, which offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant health benefits. This vegan and dairy-free drink delivers an authentic sweetened condensed milk profile.

Natural Sweet Cream-Type Flavor #1412560

Natural Sweet Spot Flavor #1412836

A Flight of Marshmallows - Praline Crunch, Toasted Coconut Rum, Campfire S’mores:

The natural layers of sweet dairy flavors create a flavor experience of sweet, salty and smoky for this dessert.

Edlong Flavors Used in Praline Crunch:

Natural Dark Chocolate Flavor #614

Coating: Natural Praline-Type Flavor #1412596

Edlong Flavors Used in Toasted Coconut Rum:

Natural Vanilla Rum-Type Flavor #1412628

Natural Roasted Coconut Flavor #1412884

Coating: Natural Dark Chocolate Flavor #614

Edlong Flavors Used in Campfire S’mores:

Natural Vanilla Whiskey-Type Flavor #1412896

Coating: Natural Dark Chocolate Flavor #614

Dilution of Birch Tar Oil

Vegan Cheesecake Mousse

This innovative dairy-free dessert includes a strong cheese flavor to develop a creamy texture, with goat cheese and blueberry compote. Edlong yogurt flavor adds tart and cultured notes mixed with vanilla custard flavor to produce sweetness. Goat cheese flavor creates a balanced, cheesecake-like profile.

Natural Goat Cheese-Type Flavor #1412941

Natural Yogurt-Type Flavor #1411496

Natural Vanilla Custard-Type Flavor #1412608

International Flavors & Fragrances announces new brand

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. launched Tastepoint by IFF – a new company designed to service the middle-market customer in North America. Tastepoint by IFF represents the merger of David Michael & Co. and Ottens Flavors, two esteemed companies with long histories in the industry and reputations for outstanding service and products.

"We created Tastepoint by IFF specifically to leverage both companies’ extensive expertise in the market," said Matthias Haeni, group president, Flavors for IFF, "while offering the R&D, technologies, and consumer insights that IFF can provide."

The new brand was officially unveiled at the Institute of Food Technology trade show in Las Vegas in June.

Kraft Food Ingredients announces rebranding

With the recent addition of Heinz products to its portfolio of ingredient solutions, Kraft Food Ingredients announced that they’ve rebranded themselves Kraft Heinz Ingredients.

Kraft Heinz Ingredients made its debut to the food ingredient industry at IFT17 in Las Vegas in June. Premium samples featuring Kraft Cheeses and Barbecue Sauce, made with Heinz Ketchup, were showcased at the show

Lycored’s super-stable colors pass the test at IFT

Lycored released test results demonstrating the excellent stability of its True to Fruit natural colors in fruit preparations for yogurts and in flavored sparkling waters.

The global carotenoid leader showcased data from two scientific trials at IFT 17 in Las Vegas. One showed that its natural colorants perform better than alternatives in fruit preparations for yogurts. The other demonstrated their resistance to fade, ringing and sedimentation in sparkling flavored waters.

Kerry showcases sugar-reduced chocolate milk solution

Kerry, the Taste and Nutrition Company, offered samples of its sugar-reduced chocolate milk solution for the first time publicly during the IFT Annual Meeting & Food Expo.

For every chocolate milk sampled at Booth 1440 during the show, Kerry donated to Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to the residents of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Clark Counties. To support Three Square, Kerry donated $2.00 for every sample served, up to $5,000.

Combining Kerry’s cocoa powder blend, TasteSense flavor modulator solutions and stabilizer systems allows it to reduce the added sugar in chocolate milk up to 30% without impacting the recognizable rich and creamy taste. The sugar reduced chocolate milk solution is available in tailored bag weights.