Carvel celebrates National Ice Cream Day with BOGO free cups, cones

Carvel, Atlanta, is bringing back its annual buy-one-get-one deal in celebration of National Ice Cream Day. Customers who visit participating shoppes anytime on Sunday, July 16 will receive a second cup or cone for FREE with their initial purchase of any size, any flavor ice cream cup or cone.

In honor of the National Ice Cream Day and the recent 40th birthday of Carvel's famous icon, Fudgie the Whale, Carvel will also donate a portion of the day's sales to Save the Whales, a nonprofit organization dedicated to marine wildlife conservation. In lieu of birthday gifts, Fudgie has asked for contributions to the charity in various ways throughout the summer.

For more information on Carvel's celebration of National Ice Cream Day, or to find a list of local shoppes, visit Carvel.com. For more information on Carvel's fundraising partnership with Save the Whales, visit Carvel.com/FortyYearsofFudgie. Carvel will be collecting donations to benefit Save the Whales through September 30. Every $10 donated will serve as an entry to win FREE ice cream cakes for a year from Carvel. In addition, donors who contribute $25 or more are eligible to receive a commemorative Fudgie the Whale plush toy.