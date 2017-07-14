Dairy Processor News
Exports

Nominate a dairy for the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award

Dairy Foods is accepting nominations for the 12th annual Exporter of the Year award, given by with the cooperation of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

briefly

California Dairies Inc. is the 2015 recipient of the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year, selected by Dairy Foods with the cooperation of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Editor-in-chief Jim Carper (center) presented the award to CDI Chairman John Azevedo (left) and President and CEO Andrei Mikhalevsky at USDEC’s annual meeting in Chicago in November.

July 14, 2017
KEYWORDS awards in the dairy industry / dairy ingredients industry / Exporter of the Year
Reprints
No Comments

Dairy Foods is looking for the 2017 Exporter of the Year. U.S.-based dairy companies that export dairy foods, beverages or ingredients are eligible to enter the annual awards program. Companies may nominate themselves or other companies. Additionally, nominations can be made by suppliers, consultants, association executives and others allied with the dairy industry. The deadline is Aug. 11.

The recipient receives the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award from Dairy Foods. The award is sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council and is named for the former chairman of USDEC. The Exporter of the Year will be the subject of a feature article in the November Dairy Foods magazine. Dairy Foods will present the award during the annual business meeting of USDEC.

Make the nomination here.

11 dairies have been named Exporter of the Year

Read about previous recipients of the Exporter of the Year award:

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.