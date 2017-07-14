Nominate a dairy for the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award

Dairy Foods is looking for the 2017 Exporter of the Year. U.S.-based dairy companies that export dairy foods, beverages or ingredients are eligible to enter the annual awards program. Companies may nominate themselves or other companies. Additionally, nominations can be made by suppliers, consultants, association executives and others allied with the dairy industry. The deadline is Aug. 11.

The recipient receives the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award from Dairy Foods. The award is sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council and is named for the former chairman of USDEC. The Exporter of the Year will be the subject of a feature article in the November Dairy Foods magazine. Dairy Foods will present the award during the annual business meeting of USDEC.

Make the nomination here.

