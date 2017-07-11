HP Hood buys former PepsiCo yogurt plant from DFA

PepsiCo had grand plans to conquer the U.S. yogurt market in 2013. It partnered with the German dairy Muller to manufacture Muller-Quaker yogurt in upstate New York. That joint venture quickly folded and Dairy Farmers of America purchased the facility in 2015. Today, HP Hood bought the 363,000-square-foot facility and promised to invest more than $200 million and create 230 jobs over the next five year.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo made the announcement today. The plant is located in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in Batavia.

Hood, headquartered in Lynnfield, Mass., plans to repurpose the plant to produce extended-shelf-life beverages. It will construct a 100,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse this summer and have it online by the second quarter of 2019.

Hood has four other manufacturing locations in the State of New York which manufacture fluid and cultured dairy products such as milk, cream, cottage cheese and sour cream. They are located in Vernon, Oneida, Arkport and Lafargeville.

According to an announcement from Cuomo’s office, the Empire State Development will provide up to $5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2 million capital grant from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative. The Genesee County Economic Development Center board will also amend the current PILOT, which will provide Hood with more than $7 million in tax abatements over 10 years, with an anticipated total economic benefit to the region of more than $330 million.

